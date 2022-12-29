Delhi Confidential: Focus On Agri

New Year’s Eve is going to be hectic for some senior officials of the Agriculture Ministry. They will be busy preparing for the Chief Secretary’s Conference, to be held in the national capital on January 6. The conference, likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be held at Pusa Complex. Agriculture is one of the items on the agenda of the conference. Besides giving an action taken report on the decision taken at the last conference in June, the officials are expected to brief the Chief Secretaries about digital initiatives taken by the ministry.

Mama, Granny’s Boy

Rahul Gandhi has often fondly recalled childhood memories of time spent with his grandmother, Indira Gandhi. The former Prime Minister was assassinated when Rahul was 14. Speaking to YouTube channel ‘The Bombay Journey’ during the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Rajasthan leg, the Congress leader described Indira as the “love of my life”. Asked if would like to settle down with a woman with Indira’s qualities, he said someone with a “mix between my mother and my grandmother’s qualities is good”. The Congress has also uploaded the interview on its social media platforms — in it Rahul also spoke about his passion for cars and bikes.

Matthi Magic

Germany’s ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, is away from his country, as well as far from the snow and German winter. But he recently posted a video where he said that he is enjoying the Delhi winter with chai and matthi. Ackermann is an old India hand, having served as a diplomat in Delhi more than a decade ago.