Delhi Confidential: Flying Out

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is expected to visit Japan to attend the state funeral for former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is expected to leave on Monday evening. The funeral is expected to be attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US Vice President Kamala Harris, former US President Barack Obama among others. In all, about 4,300 people, including 700 from overseas, are expected to attend. Representatives from 218 foreign countries, regions and international organizations will attend. China will send Wan Gang, vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, while Russia will send Mikhail Shvydkoy, special representative of the Russian President for international cultural cooperation.
Playing It Safe
AS CONGRESS struggled to put its house in order Rajasthan on Sunday, Bharatpur MLA Subhash Garg, the sole representative of the Rashtriya Lok Dal in the Assembly, suggested he was against any attempt to replace Ashok Gehlot with Sachin Pilot as the Chief Minister. Garg said the Congress should remember about the “conspiracy to topple the government in connivance with the BJP” in 2020. However, hours later, RLD president and Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary appeared to distance the party from Garg’s remarks. “We have not left any stone unturned in maintaining the alliance in Rajasthan and our stand remains unchanged. If any new equation is formed after the election of the Congress president, then the decision of the post of CM in the state will also have to be taken by the Congress,” tweeted Chaudhary, who has been trying to expand the RLD’s base in Rajasthan ever since bagging eight seats in Uttar Pradesh.