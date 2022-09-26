Delhi Confidential: Flying Out

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is expected to visit Japan to attend the state funeral for former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is expected to leave on Monday evening. The funeral is expected to be attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US Vice President Kamala Harris, former US President Barack Obama among others. In all, about 4,300 people, including 700 from overseas, are expected to attend. Representatives from 218 foreign countries, regions and international organizations will attend. China will send Wan Gang, vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, while Russia will send Mikhail Shvydkoy, special representative of the Russian President for international cultural cooperation.