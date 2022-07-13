Delhi Confidential: Flying Out

Updated: July 13, 2022 2:37:50 am
NEARLY THREE weeks ago, when AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra landed at Mumbai airport amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Congress communication in charge Jairam Ramesh promptly put out a tweet saying she only transited through Mumbai on way to Maldives to be with her daughter, who is completing an instructor level diving course there. The party, however, was silent on Tuesday when it became known that Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad again on a brief personal visit. Sources in the party said he has left the country and will be back on July 17, a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins and voting for the Presidential elections. Incidentally, the party has convened a meeting of general secretaries, in-charges, PCC presidents and heads of frontal organisations on Thursday on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in October, which Rahul is expected to lead.
