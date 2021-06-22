Delhi Confidential: Fitting Inspiration

As Indian embassies across the world celebrated International Yoga Day, the pictures from Colombo stood out. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted a picture of Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa doing yoga. While Rajapaksa was seen doing “naukasana” with yoga props, Shiranthi was seen doing “shirshasana” (headstand) with ropes. The Indian High Commission tweeted, “Our sincere gratitude to @PresRajapaksa, Hon’ble PM, and Madam Shiranthi Rajapaksa for this inspiring glimpse of one of your yoga sessions. Millions of yoga enthusiasts will continue to be enthused…”

A Shot In The Arm

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi having directed all BJP-governed states to focus on vaccination — largely following criticism the Centre had faced in its handling of the second wave of the pandemic — the NDA states are in a highly active mode. While various BJP states are exploring novel ways to show their eagerness to be part of this mission, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday declared that Mangalkhali panchayat, under Jubrajnagar block of North Tripura district, has got all its citizens vaccinated. The village has a population of 2,339 and among them 903 people were eligible for vaccines — all of them got the first shot by Monday. Officials in Tripura government contend that this is the first panchayat in the country to have achieved 100-percent vaccination of all eligible people.

Passenger No. 1

President Ram Nath Kovind is taking a train to Kanpur later this week. Since it is not every day that the President of India travels by train, instructions have been issued that no construction work along the track — such as boring, trenching, earth-cutting, etc — should be carried out that day between New Delhi and Kanpur, the route of the ‘President Special’ train, from morning until 8 pm. Officially, this is being done “to avoid any damage/disturbance to signalling and telecom network”.