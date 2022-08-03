Delhi confidential: First To Argue

August 3, 2022 2:30:24 am
On Monday, the court of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was faced with a unique problem when a lawyer insisted that his petition should be the lead one in a bunch that challenged the extension to Enforcement Directorate Director S K Mishra, since he was the first to move court on the issue. Advocate M L Sharma, who is in the habit of filing PILs, complained that another plea had been listed as the lead petition. The CJI clarified that it was so because the plea on the basis of which urgent listing was sought was shown as the lead matter and that he will ask the Registry to look into it. On Tuesday however, Sharma was the first to argue in the matter. At the end of the hearing, the counsel sought to raise the issue again when the CJI responded with a smile “anyhow you argued first today”.
Tricolour Takes Over
After the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, in which a call was given to the MPs to celebrate the Tricolour, all party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari, changed display pictures on their social media accounts. chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, replaced profile pictures on their Twitter accounts with the Tricolour. Modi in his August 2 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had called upon the people to put the ‘Tiranga’ as the profile picture till Independence Day.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Latest News
Ghaziabad family that lost 7 to brutal murder gets closure
Restaurants, bars grapple with chaos
Fixing crane at building in Gurgaon’s sector 77, four labourers fall to death
Antilia terror scare: High cost, time-taking to give all evidence to accused, says NIA
Just 342 liquor shops will operate in Delhi this month
Windfall tax cut on diesel, jet fuel; domestic crude levy hiked
Two arrested for kidnap, murder of 13-yr-old boy
BMC links Tansa Main with BPT line, several areas to be hit by water cut tomorrow
Maharashtra: Over 175 heart transplants in state in 7 yrs
726 Chinese were put on ‘adverse list’ for visas in 2019-21: Cental government
Mumbai crime branch moves to get ‘old hands’ to reinvigorate probe unit
Saamana: Opp wasn’t targeted this way even during Emergency