Delhi Confidential: First Greeting

When Rajya Sabha Trinamool Congress (TMC) floor leader Derek O’Brien welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as the new Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the latter said that he was late in extending the greeting. Dhankhar said the first congratulatory message he received had come from TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Many found the information amusing since Dhankhar has had a tumultuous relation with Mamata during his previous tenure as the West Bengal Governor.