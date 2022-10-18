Delhi Confidential: First Consensus

When the reconstituted Standing Committee on Information Technology met for the first time on Monday, the division among the members was evident. Newly appointed chairman and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav sought everyone’s cooperation, while BJP’s Nishikant Dubey — who had stayed away from the committee meetings over his demand to remove Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from the chair — appeared to have led the ruling side members. Nevertheless, the other side with the likes of Mahua Moitra, Jawhar Sircar (both belong to TMC); John Brittas (CPM); and T Sumathy Thamizhachi (DMK) around, was not cowed down. Sources said the Opposition members made it clear that they want to discuss in detail the data privacy issue, along with the Telecom Bill. The committee is learnt to have reached a consensus on the issues to be taken up in its meetings.