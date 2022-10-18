scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Delhi Confidential: First Consensus

When the reconstituted Standing Committee on Information Technology met for the first time on Monday, the division among the members was evident.

Nishikant Dubey

When the reconstituted Standing Committee on Information Technology met for the first time on Monday, the division among the members was evident. Newly appointed chairman and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav sought everyone’s cooperation, while BJP’s Nishikant Dubey — who had stayed away from the committee meetings over his demand to remove Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from the chair — appeared to have led the ruling side members. Nevertheless, the other side with the likes of Mahua Moitra, Jawhar Sircar (both belong to TMC); John Brittas (CPM); and T Sumathy Thamizhachi (DMK) around, was not cowed down. Sources said the Opposition members made it clear that they want to discuss in detail the data privacy issue, along with the Telecom Bill. The committee is learnt to have reached a consensus on the issues to be taken up in its meetings.

Noise Over Dynamites

Use of dynamite in road projects, especially in ecologically sensitive Himalayan regions, has been a nagging issue in certain influential quarters, it seems. The Standing Committee on Home Affairs has been raising this issue time and again and the Home Ministry has been dutifully passing the feedback on to the Road Transport Ministry for action. Now, the Road Ministry has decided that dynamites may be used only under inescapable circumstances.

Glowing Tributes

On Monday, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai paid glowing tributes to Amir Chand, national general secretary of RSS’s cultural wing Sanskar Bharati, on his first death anniversary by organising an event at his studio, Whistling Woods, in Mumbai. He tweeted: “My humble tribute to this great man #AMIRCHAND JI devoting his life to connect all India artistes n talent to explore cultural mapping of India. He inspired me to make a documentary on #KUMBH INDIA.” Chand had died on October 17 last year at the age of 56 while travelling to Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 02:20:16 am
