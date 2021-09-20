Delhi confidential: Final Call

THE SUPREME Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana last week decided to transfer 28 high court judges, five chief justices of high courts apart from appointing eight new chief justices of high courts. However, in the 28 transfers of high court judges, 25 are known and the remaining three transfers are yet to be finally vetted by the collegium. With CJI Ramana travelling to Bangalore over the weekend to attend the memorial held for former Supreme Court judge Mohan Shantanagouder, the remaining transfers are likely to be decided this week.

Nagaland Focus

AT A time when the BJP is looking at the emergence of the all-party government in Nagaland with some concerns about its own political future in the state, the central government appears to have become active with its development projects in the state. Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar was in Nagaland for two days last week – he celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday there – inaugurating new institutions. He inaugurated the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology in Chuchuyimlang, a software technology park in Kohima and an entrepreneurial development centre in Kohima. He said these centres would ensure thousands of jobs for the youth in the insurgence-hit state in two years.

Progress, Finally

THE NEW National Education Policy talks about promoting multilingualism in school and higher education. For this, the government had wanted the IITs and IIMs to start offering their programmes in regional languages. After the initial meeting on this issue last year, at which the IITs had expressed reservations about the idea, there has been no development on this front. It appears that now one of the IITs has come around the idea and is planning to offer one programme in a regional language. However, this will not be for the face-to-face format. The IIT will introduce it for an online programme. Ministry officials are tight-lipped about which IIT it is and are saying an announcement will be made soon.