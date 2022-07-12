Delhi Confidential: Filmy Jibes

The BJP and Congress crossed swords on Monday using the names of popular Bollywood flicks. Targeting the BJP’s China policy, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said while the Chinese were being “hyper-aggressive”, the BJP government was trying to “deceive” people through “DDLJ (deny, distract, lie and justify)”, a play on the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Within hours, BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi hit back, taking a jibe at Congress’ over its internal crisis using “QSQT (Qayamat ka haal hai (apocalyptic moment)”. QSQT is an abbreviation for the 1988 Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla-starrer “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”.

