Delhi Confidential: Field Visit

Before it sets off to consult stakeholders in Goa and Uttar Pradesh in the second week of July, the Joint Committee of Parliament on ‘One Nation One Election’, headed by BJP MP P P Chaudhary, is likely to make a field visit to the Delhi Assembly on July 1. The committee is expected to interact with Speaker Vijender Gupta, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other stakeholders. A meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Sandhu could also be on the cards, it is learnt.

Under Watch

While the buzz around defection of Samajwadi Party MPs to the NDA camp stands settled for now as speculated by SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, the Congress and SP circles in UP are still trying to find out which of their MPs can jump ship. While Congress leaders are speculating who from the SP can be targeted by the BJP, the same is being done by the SP leaders to identify vulnerable Congress MPs. Names of some MPs from both parties, mainly who had come from some other party, are doing the rounds.