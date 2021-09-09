Delhi confidential: Field Trip

TO GET better understanding of the ground realities of wildlife protection in the country, new Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has started visiting sanctuaries across the country. After visiting the Gujarat sanctuaries, the minister is set to visit the Rajaji National Park, which spans the Shivalik foothills, on September 11 and 12. Next in line is the Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Rajasthan, which the minister will visit on September 19-20. In between his hectic schedule as Environment as well as Labour Minister, Yadav has made up his mind to visit as many sanctuaries as he can for a ground check.

Buzz Missing

THE BJP has begun election preparations in the poll-bound states but the party headquarters in Delhi is yet to see the hectic activities and visitors that it used to witness ahead of elections in the pre-pandemic days. Although some office-bearers, including general secretaries, have resumed sitting in their respective rooms, there are few visitors to the office on regular days. The headquarters, which otherwise would have been flooded with ticket aspirants from the five poll-bound states, still wears a deserted look most of the days. Incidentally, the Union Cabinet started meeting physically in July itself. On Wednesday as well, the ministers met in South Block for the Cabinet meeting..

War Room

RAILWAY MINISTER Ashwani Vaishnaw is making a war room of sorts at Rail Bhawan. Utilising what was earlier space for another directorate along with the Disaster Management room on third floor right, above the minister’s chamber on the second floor, the high-tech war room is being prepared. The idea is that in case of calamities or large-scale incidents, top officers like board members and the minister can have an instant overview of things and the room can act as a command and control centre. Earlier, looking at preparations, some officers thought the minister was shifting his office upstairs.