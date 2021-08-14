Delhi confidential: Field Glory

THE ARMED forces on Friday received special compliments – for their role in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Launching events to mark the 75th year of Independence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his address spoke about the respect the people have for the military. In a lighter vein, he said that even during the Olympics it was the armed forces that had to finally step up to win a gold medal for India. Singh was referring to Neeraj Chopra, who won the nation’s first ever individual track and field gold, in javelin throw. Chopra is a subedar in the Army.

Green Model

SEVERAL LAWMAKERS took up distribution of oxygen cylinders, organising hospital beds and medicines for the needy in the peak of the second surge of the pandemic. But YSRCP MP Margani Bharat launched something different during that time. He launched a green initiative – Yuvatha Haritha – to encourage managements of educational institutions to plant saplings and conserve them on both sides of the roads in his constituency, Rajahmundry. Each tree is given the name of the student who planted it, and that student will be responsible for conserving it. With the initiative proving to be a success, Bharat is now trying to persuade fellow MPs to replicate it in their constituencies.

The Overlap

IN A departure from norms, the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has called the Chairman of Railway Board to discuss “issues related to rail safety” even as Railways, being a large ministry, has always had a Standing Committee of its own that it is answerable to. The reason, Railway officials presume, is that the Commissioner of Railway Safety is an office under the Civil Aviation Ministry, which comes under the purview of the Standing Committee of Transport, Tourism and Culture, although it is the Railway Ministry that decides on whether to accept or reject its directives on rail safety. The Chairman is learnt to have taken a special briefing for this meeting. Officials, meanwhile, were heard wondering how one parliamentary committee can step over another parliamentary committee meant especially for a ministry.