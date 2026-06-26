Delhi Confidential: Field Duty

AMID THE Ram Temple donation controversy, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Ayodhya district on Thursday as part of his ministry’s ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’. He interacted with farmers and participated in paddy plantation activities in their fields. Chouhan, who arrived in Lucknow from Delhi with around a dozen senior ministry officials, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The minister did not visit Ayodhya town or the Ram Temple as he had to return to Delhi the same evening. He asked some of the officials to proceed to Pantnagar in neighbouring Uttarakhand, where Chouhan is scheduled to address an alumni event on Friday. The officials, it is learnt, undertook a six-hour road journey to reach Pantnagar in the evening.

Striking a Chord

SOME LEADERS in the AICC communications team took note of MP Imran Masood’s compassion for students during a press conference in Bhopal as part of the Congress’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign. Masood, an MP from UP’s Saharanpur, had invited a student to the briefing. When the youngster broke down while talking about exams and his hard work, Masood was quick to console him with a hug. The communications team has already started sharing the video. It plans to use it more on social media to “draw attention to the empathy shown” by the Congress MP.

Courting Trouble

OPPOSING THE request of some lawyers convicted in a murder case for more time to surrender so that they can entrust their pending briefs to some other lawyer, the prosecution told the Supreme Court that their Bar Council licence to practise had been suspended in 2017. Justice B V Nagarathna, who presided over the bench, cautioned, “Advocates, what all you do we don’t want to express. Even if you are barred, you will be practising… We can say many more things explaining ourselves. So don’t tell against another advocate. If you point one finger, three will point at you.” The court gave the convicts one more week to surrender.