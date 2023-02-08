scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Delhi Confidential: Fast & Delicious

Hardeep Singh Puri

Combining the government’s push for millets and clean energy, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri took part in a novel demonstration during the ministry’s India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar cooked a barnyard millet ‘khichdi’ on an indoor solar cooktop developed by Indian Oil. The chef pointed out that it was a myth that millets take too long to cook, instead, he said, the dish was ready in seven minutes, which was “faster than pasta”. The solar cook-top, too, got the chef’s stamp of approval as he found it ideal for cooking stews, ‘khichdis’ and other one-pot dishes. The end result, according to Puri, was a delicious ‘khichdi’.

Selective Curbs

Several Members of Parliament are not happy with the Covid-19 restrictions in the Parliament building complex, saying some members of their personal staff are not able to enter the premises. The secretariats of Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha have also curtailed the number of mediapersons entering the complex. However, the visitors’ galleries of both the Houses are open and on most days, they are full to capacity. Some MPs have been raising questions on the selective curbs.

Surprise Support

Among those who have come out in support of industrialist Gautam Adani, IAS officer Shah Faesal came as a surprise. Hailing Adani as someone who “wants to see India on the top”, Faesal tweeted: “I respect @gautam_adani for the way he has refused to let adversity get the better of him. I know him as a great human being who is deeply respectful of diversity in the society and wants to see India on the top.” He added, “I wish him the best as he and his family face this trial by fire.” Faesal is currently posted as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 04:11 IST
