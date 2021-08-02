Delhi confidential: Farmers On Mind

WITH FARMERS up in arms against three contentious farm laws, the government is trying to woo them ahead of the assembly elections in key states next year. One such move is transfer of the Rs 2,000 installment under PM-KISAN on time. Over 9.5 crore beneficiaries may get their next installment for August-November soon. It is learnt that the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare led by Narendra Singh Tomar is preparing to transfer the amount to all beneficiaries at one go on August 9. The last installment was transferred on May 14 for April-July period.

Confusing Signals

BJP RAJYA Sabha MP Suresh Gopi has been giving confusing signals to his party leadership for some time. During the recent assembly elections in Kerala, in which he himself was a BJP candidate, the actor-cum-politician had said that the Congress-led UDF’s candidate should win the Guruvayoor seat. His statement had provoked CPI (M) leaders to make allegations about a Congress-BJP secret understanding in the state. In the latest instance, which has annoyed the BJP national leadership, Gopi last week attended a meeting of the standing committee on Information Technology, which was boycotted by other BJP members on the panel. Ahead of the panel meeting, the party had called its members, which he apparently missed. So while other party members boycotted the IT panel meeting, Gopi walked in some time after it had started and and sat through the meeting.

Language Barrier

IN ORDER to make their protests against the Pegasus spyware issue more interesting, the opposition parties in Rajya Sabha last week decided to play the national integration card – by shouting the slogans in different languages. But soon they realised they did not have enough to chant slogans in Gujarati, Oriya and Telugu among others. Although the opposition leaders tried to prompt the BJD and YSRCP members, both parties continued to sit on the fence. Even for those who were present, they made some faux pas. When Tamil slogans were raised, many could not pronounce them properly, leading to DMK’s T Siva complaining that it sounded contradictory. Siva then requested fellow MPs to first learn the pronunciation before trying it out in the Well of the House.