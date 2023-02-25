Delhi Confidential: Fan Following

BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista, who was in Gangtok to attend the zonal conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association on Friday was pleasantly surprised to see that he has a strong fan-following in Sikkim. Bista was flooded with requests for selfies and photos. He then realised that the people were overwhelmed by his attempts to raise objections to the recent SC verdict on tax exemption for old settlers and women married outside Sikkim, with the mention of the ‘foreigner’ tag on the Sikkimese Nepali community. The court removed the observations after objections were raised against it.
The two-week gap between polling and counting day in Tripura is keeping the state’s political class on tenterhooks. Over the last two days, many local media houses reported that Pradyot Debbarma, the chief of TIPRA Motha party, is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on February 27 over the former’s demand for a “Greater Tipraland”. On Thursday, Pradyot dismissed the reports as product of “script writers”. “Wait for the people verdict on the 2nd of March,” he posted on Facebook.