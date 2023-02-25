Delhi Confidential: Fan Following

BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista, who was in Gangtok to attend the zonal conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association on Friday was pleasantly surprised to see that he has a strong fan-following in Sikkim. Bista was flooded with requests for selfies and photos. He then realised that the people were overwhelmed by his attempts to raise objections to the recent SC verdict on tax exemption for old settlers and women married outside Sikkim, with the mention of the ‘foreigner’ tag on the Sikkimese Nepali community. The court removed the observations after objections were raised against it.