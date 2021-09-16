Delhi confidential: Fan Base

AFTER CONGRESS MP Shashi Tharoor agreed to anchor an interview show – To The Point – for the newly launched Sansad TV, the producers had to film a promotion video for it. The filming was done on a weekend at Vijay Chowk and Rajpath, with the North Block and South Block buildings in the backdrop, and finally in front of the Gandhi statue, which has been shifted to a new spot due to construction work for the new Parliament building. Being a weekend, it was less crowded on the roads, but tourists visiting the area and Tharoor’s popularity posed problems for uninterrupted shoot. The tourists were keen to get autographs and click selfies with the Thiruvananthapuram MP, and he willingly obliged. Tharoor is interviewing renowned cultural personalities for Sansad TV.

WITH ASSEMBLY elections nearing, Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a series of foundation stone laying ceremonies and inaugurations. But BSP MP Danish Ali has taken strong exception to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s move to inaugurate roads constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Ali pointed out that foundation laying or inauguration of such roads is the right of the local legislator. “This is not just an insult to the MPs but also a clear violation of constitutional provisions and rules,”Ali tweeted. To drive home his point, he presented a July 2016 order issued by Ministry of Rural Development, which said that the “foundation stone for a PMGSY road should be laid and the road should also be inaugurated by the Honourable Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) with the function presided over by the local Hon’ble Minister or other dignitary as per state protocol”.

ALMOST TWO weeks ago, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited a CGHS centre under a different name to check its functioning. On Wednesday, Mandaviya again visited another central government health facility. But this time around, he did not hide his identity. The minister’s visit to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital was to have an open and candid discussion with the doctors and hospital staff about the problems they are facing and the solutions to resolve those issues.