Delhi Confidential: Elections Over, Party Time Now

Almost four months since his appointment as the national president of the BJP, Nitin Nabin is all set to lead his maiden organisat-ional team. With the government formation in West Bengal and Assam likely to wrap up later this month, the BJP is learnt to be giving final touches to the roster of Nabin’s organisational team. Sources said a formal announcement of the final names is expected by May 20. Nabin was appointed the national president of the BJP on January 20.

Opposition or Opportunity?

There is growing buzz in Delhi about a former Rajya Sabha member from the Opposition ranks, whose term expired recently, joining the BJP soon. Sources say the leader has been in talks with the BJP leadership for sometime now. A social media post by the former MP, after the Bills related to women’s reservation and delimitation were defeated in Parliament, had irked top leaders in the Opposition, and the leader had to delete the post. Opposition leaders say they aren’t surprised by the former MP’s recent hobnobbing with the BJP.