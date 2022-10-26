Delhi Confidential: Eclipse Overshadowed

With a partial solar eclipse visible from most parts of India on Tuesday, the day after Diwali, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh was requested by many to consider postponing a press meet he was scheduled to address on the lawns of his Lutyens Delhi bungalow — the solar eclipse is considered inauspicious according to Hindu mythology. But Singh, who holds the Science and Technology portfolio, decided to go ahead with his planned events. He celebrated Diwali at his home in Jammu, from where he came to Delhi, with just 15 minutes to spare for the press conference.

Back Home

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who had flown to Singapore for medical treatment two weeks ago, has returned. A Delhi court had allowed him to travel abroad between October 10 and 25. Prasad, currently staying at the Delhi residence of elder daughter Misa Bharti, is likely to travel to Singapore again for further treatment if he gets the court’s permission. It remains to be seen if he visits Bihar ahead of the November 3 bypolls to Mokama and Gopalganj.

Celebrating Patel

The University Grants Commission has written to higher educational institutions across the country with the request to hold exhibitions on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose birth anniversary is on October 31. On the occasion, colleges and universities have been given the option to show a specially curated digital exhibition by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and the Indian Council of Historical Research.