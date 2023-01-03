Delhi Confidential: Ease Of Comprehension

Justice B V Nagarathna, who penned the dissent in the 4:1 demonisation verdict of the Supreme Court, made it easier to contrast her opinion with the majority verdict authored by Justice B R Gavai. The dissenting opinion had an unusual but detailed table “for easy reference”. The judge recorded each of her views under a column titled “My views”, and another titled “His Lordship’s views”, which recorded the majority view in short.

A Date With Dates

Government calendars, which were phased out in 2020, are back. In an office memorandum issued on December 13, the Ministry of Finance has said that “it has been decided, henceforth, to allow printing of calendars” by government departments. In an office memorandum issued in September 2020, the government had banned printing of all calendars, diaries, festival greeting cards and coffee table books, as they were seen as wasteful expenditure. Government departments were asked to switch to the digital mode for such publishing, as it was “economical, efficient and effective”. The buzz in power corridors is whether these qualities are no longer being associated with digital calendars.

Changing Gear, Lane

Over the decades, the West Bengal unit of the BJP has functioned out of an office located in a narrow lane in north Kolkata. With the party gaining prominence in Bengal politics in recent years, operating out of the old building with limited space has emerged as a challenge. This year, the office of the state unit is likely to be temporarily relocated to a rented building at the city’s Sector-V area, which houses offices of top IT and finance companies. Eventually, BJP plans to shift its operations to a proposed new multi-storey building in the city.