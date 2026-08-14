Delhi Confidential: Dressing For The Occasion

The row over a slur on attire does not seem to be dying down. When Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP P V Abdul Wahab came to Parliament in a ‘kurta-pyjama’ on Thursday, Mallikarjun Kharge and other MPs sitting in the lounge lobby asked him why he was not wearing a ‘mundu’ like other MPs from Kerala. Wahab, who was not present in the House on Wednesday, apparently was not aware of the controversy. But when fellow MPs offered him a ‘dhoti’, he wrapped it over his ‘pyjama’. Soon, Wahab found the arrangement too cumbersome. He folded the ‘dhoti’ and kept it on the table in front of his seat inside the Rajya Sabha chamber. After some time, BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal was looking for a ‘dhoti’, and Wahab happily parted with the one he had.

Parting Warmth They may have been on opposite ends of verbal spats more than once during the Monsoon session, but MPs K C Venugopal of the Congress and Jagdambika Pal of the BJP seemed to have let bygones be bygones on the last day. Soon after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, Venugopal bumped into Pal in the corridor where the two senior leaders warmly shook hands, with Venugopal asking him to “take very good care” of himself until they meet next time.