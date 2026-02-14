Delhi Confidential: Dressed for the Occasion

On Friday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and moved into his new office Seva Teerth, there was a conspicuous distinctive visual detail — senior officials from the PMO in matching pink half-jackets. Prominent among those seen wearing similar jackets were Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra; Principal Secretary-2 to PM Shaktikanta Das; and NSA Ajit Doval, along with several other key officials. Sources said the jackets were chosen especially for the historic occasion.

Spare Time

Since Nitin Nabin took over as BJP president last month, his predecessor Union Health Minister J P Nadda is making the most of spare time at his disposal, it is learnt. Nadda recently watched Dhurandhar and his bucket list has a few more OTT films and shows, especially those on political developments and social issues of Bihar. Nadda is also reading a bit so that he does not miss developments related to the health sector, it is learnt.