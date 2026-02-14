Premium

Delhi Confidential: Dressed for the Occasion

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 06:45 AM IST
On Friday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and moved into his new office Seva Teerth, there was a conspicuous distinctive visual detail — senior officials from the PMO in matching pink half-jackets. Prominent among those seen wearing similar jackets were Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra; Principal Secretary-2 to PM Shaktikanta Das; and NSA Ajit Doval, along with several other key officials. Sources said the jackets were chosen especially for the historic occasion.

Spare Time

Since Nitin Nabin took over as BJP president last month, his predecessor Union Health Minister J P Nadda is making the most of spare time at his disposal, it is learnt. Nadda recently watched Dhurandhar and his bucket list has a few more OTT films and shows, especially those on political developments and social issues of Bihar. Nadda is also reading a bit so that he does not miss developments related to the health sector, it is learnt.

Deferred, Again

Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Agriculture ministry has postponed its ‘Chintan Shivir’ yet again, which was scheduled for February 16-17 at Pusa campus in Delhi. In a communication sent to states on Thursday, the ministry said the event has been deferred due to “unavoida­ble reasons”, adding that revised dates will be annou­nced soon. Sources said several outstation guests had already booked flight tickets to Delhi. Earlier, it was scheduled for January 19-20 at the same venue. The Rural Development Ministry, also under Chouhan, has postponed its ‘Chintan Shivir’, it is learnt.

 

