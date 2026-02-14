Delhi Confidential: Dressed for the Occasion

On Friday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and moved into his new office Seva Teerth, there was a conspicuous distinctive visual detail — senior officials from the PMO in matching pink half-jackets. Prominent among those seen wearing similar jackets were Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra; Principal Secretary-2 to PM Shaktikanta Das; and NSA Ajit Doval, along with several other key officials. Sources said the jackets were chosen especially for the historic occasion.
Since Nitin Nabin took over as BJP president last month, his predecessor Union Health Minister J P Nadda is making the most of spare time at his disposal, it is learnt. Nadda recently watched Dhurandhar and his bucket list has a few more OTT films and shows, especially those on political developments and social issues of Bihar. Nadda is also reading a bit so that he does not miss developments related to the health sector, it is learnt.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Agriculture ministry has postponed its ‘Chintan Shivir’ yet again, which was scheduled for February 16-17 at Pusa campus in Delhi. In a communication sent to states on Thursday, the ministry said the event has been deferred due to “unavoidable reasons”, adding that revised dates will be announced soon. Sources said several outstation guests had already booked flight tickets to Delhi. Earlier, it was scheduled for January 19-20 at the same venue. The Rural Development Ministry, also under Chouhan, has postponed its ‘Chintan Shivir’, it is learnt.
BJP MLA Purnesh Modi and Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar have filed their nominations for the post of Deputy Speaker in the Gujarat Assembly, with the election set for February 16. With BJP's majority, Modi is expected to win. The previous Deputy Speaker resigned, prompting the need for a new election.