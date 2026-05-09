Delhi Confidential: Display Nudge

BJP leaders across the country have been directed to replace their display pictures on their social media handles with the Operation Sindoor logo to commemorate the first anniversary of the counter-terrorism operation.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMay 9, 2026 05:47 AM IST
Delhi Confidential, Operation Sindoor, Narendra Modi, Supreme Court, Cabinet Secretariat, Indian express news, current affairsPrime Minister Narendra Modi, Cabinet ministers and the senior leaders have already done the same.
Make us preferred source on Google

BJP leaders across the country have been directed to replace their display pictures on their social media handles with the Operation Sindoor logo to commemorate the first anniversary of the counter-terrorism operation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cabinet ministers and the senior leaders have already done the same. Some government officials have also received messages to change their display pictures until May 10 and also spread the word among colleagues in their respective departments.

Notes Exchange

The Cabinet Secretariat is learnt to have taken the initiative to crowd-source a list of good practices or learnings from officers of all-India, Central and state services across the country. All Secretaries to the Government of India and Chief Secretaries have been asked to encourage officers working in their jurisdictions to write notes about good or innovative work they’ve done in public administration, whether it is a small procedural improvement or a larger systemic reform. Selected notes will then be shared so others can learn from those ideas.

Quirky Query

The Supreme Court on Friday had a quirky query for a man seeking bail in a murder case. As his lawyer said the name of the accused is chhotu, Justice Vikram Nath presiding over a two-judge bench was quick to ask: “Why do you do bada bada kaam?” The court ultimately went on to give him bail after his lawyer pointed out that he has been in jail since 2024.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments