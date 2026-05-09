Delhi Confidential: Display Nudge

BJP leaders across the country have been directed to replace their display pictures on their social media handles with the Operation Sindoor logo to commemorate the first anniversary of the counter-terrorism operation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cabinet ministers and the senior leaders have already done the same. Some government officials have also received messages to change their display pictures until May 10 and also spread the word among colleagues in their respective departments.

Notes Exchange

The Cabinet Secretariat is learnt to have taken the initiative to crowd-source a list of good practices or learnings from officers of all-India, Central and state services across the country. All Secretaries to the Government of India and Chief Secretaries have been asked to encourage officers working in their jurisdictions to write notes about good or innovative work they’ve done in public administration, whether it is a small procedural improvement or a larger systemic reform. Selected notes will then be shared so others can learn from those ideas.