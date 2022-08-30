Delhi Confidential: Different Take

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared stage with President of the Board of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts Ram Bahadur Rai at the launch of Ajay Singh’s book — ‘The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party’ — on Monday. In his speech, Rai said: “BJP was never a cadre party, it is not a cadre party and it will never be. It’s a mass-based party and democratic. Had it been a cadre party, it would not have a spokesperson like Nupur Sharma. Had it been a cadre party, its president would have resigned taking responsibility for what Sharma said.” On the dais with Singh was J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Both Singh and Sinha just looked away.

Mega Serial

A 75-episode mega serial on India’s freedom struggle right from 15th Century — Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha — is another addition in the government’s events to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The Prasar Bharati has written to the Indian Railways, asking it to screen the serial at railway stations across the country to “enhance the participation of every Indian in this national movement”. In the letter, the Prasar Bharati has described the serial as educative, inspiring and a “must watch, particularly the new generation”.

Additional Charge

UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar will hold additional charge of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) till it gets a new head. The tenure of Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, who was appointed to the post in 2015, was extended in July last year. He will be relieved of his charge on September 1 upon attaining the age of 65. The development comes at a time when the Centre is working on a proposed legislation to create the Higher Education Council of India, an overarching body in which the UGC and the AICTE are likely to be merged.