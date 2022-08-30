scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Different Take

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared stage with President of the Board of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts Ram Bahadur Rai at the launch of Ajay Singh's book — 'The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party' — on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared stage with President of the Board of Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts Ram Bahadur Rai at the launch of Ajay Singh’s book — ‘The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party’ — on Monday. In his speech, Rai said: “BJP was never a cadre party, it is not a cadre party and it will never be. It’s a mass-based party and democratic. Had it been a cadre party, it would not have a spokesperson like Nupur Sharma. Had it been a cadre party, its president would have resigned taking responsibility for what Sharma said.” On the dais with Singh was J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Both Singh and Sinha just looked away.

Mega Serial

A 75-episode mega serial on India’s freedom struggle right from 15th Century — Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha — is another addition in the government’s events to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The Prasar Bharati has written to the Indian Railways, asking it to screen the serial at railway stations across the country to “enhance the participation of every Indian in this national movement”. In the letter, the Prasar Bharati has described the serial as educative, inspiring and a “must watch, particularly the new generation”.

Additional Charge

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

UGC chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar will hold additional charge of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) till it gets a new head. The tenure of Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, who was appointed to the post in 2015, was extended in July last year. He will be relieved of his charge on September 1 upon attaining the age of 65. The development comes at a time when the Centre is working on a proposed legislation to create the Higher Education Council of India, an overarching body in which the UGC and the AICTE are likely to be merged.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:06:01 am
Next Story

Yogi govt on party agenda, says BJP’s new UP unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement