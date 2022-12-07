scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Different Note

While no official reference or comment is usually made by the government on December 6 — the day Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished in 1992, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday “observed” the day as “Shaurya Divas”.

Football Fever

Finally, the wish of some of the football crazy ‘yatris’ walking with Rahul Gandhi was met on Tuesday when a big screen was put at the camp site in Rajasthan for the Morocco vs Spain match. Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and several other leaders enjoyed the game which went late into the night.

Show Of Strength

Tripura’s indigenous political outfit TIPRA Motha held a two-day dharna at Jantar Mantar, demanding separate ‘Greater Tipraland’ state. In a show of strength, Pradyot Debbarman, the chief of the party, brought along 1,500 supporters from Tripura for the demonstration. Many of those who came over had not even been to Agartala, the the state capital, ever before. Keeping that in mind, Debbarman took them out for a tour of India Gate and Kartavya Path in the evening on Tuesday, after the dharna winded up. He also dined with them at Ambedkar Bhavan, where arrangements had been made for their lodging.

