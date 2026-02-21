Delhi Confidential: ‘Dhurandhar’ Thanks

Bollywood also made its presence felt at the AI Summit in the capital when French President Emmanuel Macron shared a reel to thank India for the event. The background music of Macron’s video was the title track of recent Hindi film ‘Dhurandhar’, composed by Shashwat Sachdev. Starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the spy-thriller showcases the heroics of an Indian intelligence operative in Pakistan.

Shirtless Suspense

After the arrest of some Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers by the Delhi Police over their shirtless protest during the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Friday, many IYC office-bearers switched off their phones “fearing surveillance”. Sources said the protest plan was kept a closed secret among a small group to ensure that it didn’t reach police and intelligence units. Even some senior IYC leaders didn’t know about the Friday protest, it is learnt.