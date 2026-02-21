Delhi Confidential: ‘Dhurandhar’ Thanks

Bollywood also made its presence felt at the AI Summit in the capital when French President Emmanuel Macron shared a reel to thank India for the event.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 21, 2026 04:41 AM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
Bollywood also made its presence felt at the AI Summit in the capital when French President Emmanuel Macron shared a reel to thank India for the event. The background music of Macron’s video was the title track of recent Hindi film ‘Dhurandhar’, composed by Shashwat Sachdev. Starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, the spy-thriller showcases the heroics of an Indian intelligence operative in Pakistan.

Shirtless Suspense

After the arrest of some Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers by the Delhi Police over their shirtless protest during the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Friday, many IYC office-bearers switched off their phones “fearing surveillance”. Sources said the protest plan was kept a closed secret among a small group to ensure that it didn’t reach police and intelligence units. Even some senior IYC leaders didn’t know about the Friday protest, it is learnt.

Foolproof Design

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has finalised the design of posters, hoardings and banners for party president Akhilesh Yadav’s upcoming March 29 rally — Samajwadi Samaanta Bhaichara — at Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. However, party brass has decided not to share the design with local leaders and workers until Holi. Sources said party leadership fears that the publicity material might be defaced during the Holi revelry if printed early. The design will be sent to the local leaders on WhatsApp a day after Holi, it is learnt.

 

