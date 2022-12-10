scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Delegation Dilemma

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule wanted to lead a delegation of parliamentarians from Maharashtra to raise the border dispute between her state and Karnataka with Home Minister Amit Shah.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule wanted to lead a delegation of parliamentarians from Maharashtra to raise the border dispute between her state and Karnataka with Home Minister Amit Shah. Sule wanted every MP from the state to accompany her, however, the MPs belonging to Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena put their foot down saying that they would not join if those from the Eknath Shinde camp were also there. Finally, Sule took along only a few MPs for the meeting with Shah.

Field Lessons

Having launched the ‘Know BJP’ programme, under which party president J P Nadda interacts with foreign diplomats to inform them about the BJP ideology and working, the party has now formed a team to expand it. Led by the party’s Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, a four-member team has been working with Vijay Chauthaiwala, in-charge of the party’s foreign affairs department. The team took a few diplomats to Himachal Pradesh during the electioneering and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies. Dharmapuri also took diplomats from Singapore, Australia and UK to Gujarat to witness Nadda’s public rallies.

‘Khichdi’ Panchayats

The BJP clinched its first ever win in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, in the recent bypoll necessitated after Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan’s disqualification in a hate speech case. The responsibility of the electioneering was given to veteran BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who chose “khichdi panchayats” over fiery speeches and mega rallies. Naqvi organised gatherings where “khichdi” would be served and he would have discussions with the participants. “Khichdi” seems to have delivered the desired taste for the party.

