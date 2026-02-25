Delhi Confidential: Debut Meet

BJP chief Nitin Nabin will for the first time attend the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest decision-making body of the RSS, at Samalkha in Haryana next month. The buzz is that there could be some new faces among the BJP representatives at the meet this time in case an organisational restructuring takes place before the meet. Sources said the Samalkha meet will emphasise on reviewing and sharing experiences from Sangh’s centenary-related programmes and campaigns across the country. Alongside this, the assembly will review the organisation’s work during 2025-26, deliberate on future plans and training programmes, and hold focused discussions on contemporary national issues, including expected resolutions on key social and national concerns, with particular attention to initiatives aimed at social transformation.

In Hiding

As Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with the “shirtless protest” at the AI Summit last week, many within the Congress frontal organisation complained about the “absence” of IYC in-charge Manish Sharma. Many IYC leaders and workers were displeased with Sharma’s disappearance since the row over the shirtless protest broke out. Some, however, defended him for going “AWOL” (absent without official leave), saying he would have also been arrested like Chib.

Early Shift

As the Election Commission gears up for the Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal elections, another group of officers are also getting ready to be deployed. The EC is set to send 1,444 observers, who are IAS, IPS, IRS and other central services officers, to be its eyes and ears on the ground. This time, the observers have been asked to reach their respective designated states on the day of notification of the polls, a break from the previous practice when observers would be sent a day before the last day of nomination in the respective constituencies. This means the observers will be on the ground during the entire nomination process.