Delhi Confidential: Flagging Gender Issue

Perceived as a predominantly male organisation, the RSS has been trying hard to shed the image. On Sunday, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale even flagged the issue at an event. Speaking at the International Conference on Harnessing Indian Agriculture for Domestic and Global Prosperity, organised by the RSS in Delhi, Hosabale said, “This seminar should have had some participation from women. There are no woman speakers either.” The lack of participation from women at RSS events had also been flagged by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in the past. Hosabale on Sunday was also not very pleased with the delay in the programme and started his address by saying that programmes should end in time. It was later revealed he had a train to catch and was getting delayed.

Capital Buzz

THERE WAS much interest in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s Delhi visit on Sunday. There was talk that the high command would meet him as also his bete noire and state minister T S Singh Deo as the tussle between them had flared up, prompting the latter to relinquish crucial portfolios. But Baghel was closeted with leaders from Himachal Pradesh, the election-bound state of which he was recently made senior observer, along with observers Sachin Pilot and Partap Singh Bajwa. It was decided that Baghel will visit the state on August 7 and 8. Baghel left for Raipur in the evening after the meeting. Deo, on the other hand, is expected to reach Delhi. It is to be seen whether the high command gives him a hearing.

Keeping Away

THERE WAS a time when IT Parliamentary committee meetings were a battleground for the BJP and the Opposition MPs. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey used to spearhead the ruling party offensive against the opposition in the Shashi Tharoor-led IT committee, which in the past had taken up a number of controversial issues, including Pegasus and the summoning of Facebook officials after the Wall Street Journal report that the social media giant had ignored incendiary content from the ruling BJP. Dubey had more than once written to the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking the removal of Tharoor. However, Tharoor was re-appointed as the chairman of the IT panel. A miffed Dubey then stopped attending the IT panel meetings. He has not attended the around half-a-dozen IT committee meetings held since last September.