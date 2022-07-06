scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Delhi Confidential: Dais To 'Diaspora'

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Tripura seems to have brought out the fault lines in state BJP.

July 6, 2022
July 6, 2022 1:24:05 am
Biplab Kumar Deb

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Tripura seems to have brought out the fault lines in state BJP. At a function, organised by the party’s state unit to let Murmu introduce herself to party MLAs and other leaders, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb was not allowed to sit on the dais. The move has left a bad taste in the mouth for many party MLAs and leaders, who pointed out that there was no protocol that stops the organisers from offering Deb a seat at the dais. Leaders close to Deb have already conveyed their angst to BJP central leaders. Some of them are even planning to come to Delhi to meet party chief J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to make a complaint.

Absence Noted

Food Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his unhappiness over the absence of Food ministers of several states —Telangana, Delhi and West Bengal among them — during the Conference of State Food Ministers on Food and Nutrition Security in India on Tuesday. An angry Goyal asked officials from these states to tell their ministers that their absence has been “noted”, as he named all the absentee states. Arriving at the venue in Ashok hotel directly from the airport, Goyal pointed out that he did not even go home and came straight for the meeting. He said the absence of the state ministers reflects very poorly on them, and that he may not have time on the next occasion when those ministers have a problem, or seek time to meet him.

Top Gun Minister

During his meeting with SafranGroup CEO Olivier Andries on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh narrated his experience of flying in a Rafale fighter jet at the Dassault facility near France’s Bordeaux. That was during Singh’s visit there in 2019. The minister said that the fighter jet, with him in the rear cockpit, was supposed to fly at 800 miles per hour but once he got in, he told the pilot to take it at 1,200 miles an hour. Andries, whose SafranGroup manufactures engines for the Rafale aircraft, seemed to have been surprised. “Wow, well done,” he is said to have remarked.

