Delhi confidential: Cutting Flab

SCIENCE AND Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, who is also the minister for personnel, appears to have executed a minor personnel reforms within his ministry. With Science and Technology Ministry offices in CSIR building, CGO complex, Mausam Bhawan and one in Mehrauli, Singh had almost 40 people as his personal staff spread across them. Recently, he rationalised the personnel requirements for these departments under him and trimmed their number to only about half-a-dozen. Since Singh needs to keep rotating from one building to another, his optimisation now requires some members of his staff to keep moving with him to different departments. This ensures every department doesn’t have to earmark dedicated staff to attend to him as they remain idle otherwise when he is in another office.

Current Topics

THE GOVERNMENT has drawn up the list of topics to be covered in this year’s in-service training programmes all officers are to participate in, as part of an annual exercise. Reputed institutes have been roped in to impart one-week training physically and 3-5 days training online on subjects of importance to public policy making – such as law, climate change, urban design, financial regulation, e-governance, cyber crime, artificial intelligence. Officers are advised to pick topics relevant to their current job or to future assignments. Also on the list of trainings is the Inner Engineering Leadership Program to be conducted by Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, and Kaushalam-Excellence in Action, the meditation-based training by Heartfulness in Telangana.

Talking Point

A PROPOSAL floated by the training department of the CRPF has initiated a curious debate within the largest paramilitary force. The training department has proposed that on the lines of the Army, newly inducted officers of the CRPF must start as sepoys and spend some days doing duties of each rank below that of an officer before they can begin discharging their duties. This, the department has said, will help the officer familiarise with the force well and will build bonding with the force. Officers have now started asking if IPS officers who come on deputation to the forces would also be put through it since the need for familiarisation cannot be stressed any lesser for them.