Delhi Confidential: Curt Reminder

Rajya Sabha proceedings are rarely interrupted by a ringing mobile phone. However, on Friday, Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu expressed his annoyance when an MP’s mobile phone kept ringing loudly during Zero Hour. “Some people know how to switch on a phone, but not how to turn it off,” he quipped.

Hospital To House

Different Parliamentary Standing Committees are meeting regularly to examine the Demand of Grants for various ministries. One such meeting to examine the demands of the I&B Ministry was scheduled this week but the I&B Secretary, Amit Khare, requested postponement since he is hospitalised for a leg injury. Though the meeting could not be rescheduled at short notice, Committee Chairman Shashi Tharoor decided to exempt him from attending. However, Khare still made it to the meeting. Apparently, his doctors allowed him to leave the hospital for two hours to appear before the committee.