scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Credit Where Due

In a show of giving credit where it is due, Railways and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the limelight with Digital Communications Commission member-finance Manish Sinha.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 1:53:38 am
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Manish Sinha, Digital Communications Commission, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress, Droupadi Murmu, Delhi Confidential, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsRailways and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

In a show of giving credit where it is due, Railways and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the limelight with Digital Communications Commission member-finance Manish Sinha. At a function of India Mobile Congress, when everyone started praising Vaishnaw for the success of the 5G auction fetching bids worth around Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the minister pointed towards Sinha, then sitting at the back, and said the person actually deserving of praises for the success should be congratulated. He then called Sinha to the front row with him and said the real architect of this success shouldn’t be seated at the back.

Hitting Back

Amid the ruckus in Lok Sabha over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks about President Droupadi Murmu, BSP member Danish Ali tried to raise a point of order, accusing Union minister Smriti Irani of calling the President’s name in an “inappropriate and objectionable manner”. The development took place soon after the House reassembled at 4 pm. However, he could not get a chance to raise his issue, as the House was adjourned within minutes. Ali later uploaded a video on Twitter and accused Irani of showing disrespect to the President. He posted, “I strongly demand an unconditional apology from Smriti Irani for disrespecting the Hon’ble President of India while calling her name on the floor of the House, in an inappropriate and objectionable manner.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

4

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

5

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techno...
Explained: How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techno...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should b...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘Today I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
From his Man Friday to land deals signatory to scam accused, Bhola Yadav ...
Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium ready to rock

Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium ready to rock

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant handed over to Indian Navy

PM Modi inaugurates Chess Olympiad, calls Tamil Nadu ‘chess powerhouse of India'

PM Modi inaugurates Chess Olympiad, calls Tamil Nadu ‘chess powerhouse of India'

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?
Explained

What is a kangaroo court, where did the phrase come about?

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’

Premium
Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

Premium
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Are frequent naps linked to blood pressure, stroke risk?

Are frequent naps linked to blood pressure, stroke risk?

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement