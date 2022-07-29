Delhi Confidential: Credit Where Due

In a show of giving credit where it is due, Railways and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the limelight with Digital Communications Commission member-finance Manish Sinha. At a function of India Mobile Congress, when everyone started praising Vaishnaw for the success of the 5G auction fetching bids worth around Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the minister pointed towards Sinha, then sitting at the back, and said the person actually deserving of praises for the success should be congratulated. He then called Sinha to the front row with him and said the real architect of this success shouldn’t be seated at the back.

Hitting Back

Amid the ruckus in Lok Sabha over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks about President Droupadi Murmu, BSP member Danish Ali tried to raise a point of order, accusing Union minister Smriti Irani of calling the President’s name in an “inappropriate and objectionable manner”. The development took place soon after the House reassembled at 4 pm. However, he could not get a chance to raise his issue, as the House was adjourned within minutes. Ali later uploaded a video on Twitter and accused Irani of showing disrespect to the President. He posted, “I strongly demand an unconditional apology from Smriti Irani for disrespecting the Hon’ble President of India while calling her name on the floor of the House, in an inappropriate and objectionable manner.”