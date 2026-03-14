Delhi Confidential: Credit Sharing

Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Friday took the Members by surprise when he began his speech by congratulating House Chairman and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan for ensuring that more members were able to raise issues of public importance during Zero Hour. “All thanks to you,” said the MP before adding that some credit for it also goes to the Opposition and Treasury Benches. The Vice-President immediately replied that as an Opposition MP he could take the entire credit for the “cooperation”, drawing laughter from the Trinamool leader and other Members of the House.

Under Watch

The Congress high command is particularly irritated with a senior party leader in Bihar. The leader had “close ties” with former Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who was recently replaced by Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. The Congress leader regularly met Khan when he was the Governor against his party’s wishes, said sources. Now with the new Governor taking charge, the Congress leadership in the Capital has asked multiple leaders in Bihar to keep a close watch on the senior leader in question.