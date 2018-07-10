Delhi Confidential: Credit Contention

Akhilesh Yadav Akhilesh Yadav

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in inaugurated Samsung’s mobile phone factory in Noida on Monday in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief and Adityanath’s predecessor Akhilesh Yadav staked claim for credit of developing the project in the state. In a statement, Yadav said the SP government had provided 30-acre land for the project and an MoU was signed in October 2016 — in his presence — between then UP Chief Secretary and the CEO of Samsung India. He tweeted his October 2016 photographs with the authorities of Samsung India and claimed that the BJP government in the state has failed to launch any new project of its own so far and is taking credit for work done by the previous government.

History Lessons

Having a minister who has done most of his politics from Purani Dilli has its advantages. On Monday, a delegation of senators from Rwanda, led by President of the Senate Bernard Makuza, visited a UNESCO-recognised 250-year-old haveli in Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi and admired its renovation. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel hosted lunch for the visiting team at the haveli, now being run as a hotel after six years of renovation effort. Chandni Chowk was once Goel’s constituency — he is now a Rajya Sabha member — and he explained the history of Chandni Chowk and havelis of the area top the visiting team in detail.

Fighting For Adoption

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, who has often been at loggerheads with local authorities for delaying the adoption process, has now taken up a case directly with Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. The matter involves adoption of five minor girls from Bharatpur by foreign nationals. The case has been cleared by the Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA) but is being opposed by the local child welfare committee in the court citing safety and other concerns. Maneka has now personally asked Raje to intervene in the issue.

