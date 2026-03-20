Delhi Confidential: Credit Claim

The Samajwadi Party’s ‘Digital Democracy Dialogue’ with social media influencers and YouTubers recently is being said to be the brainchild of party president Akhilesh Yadav, but BJP veteran Vinay Sahasrabuddhe believes it is a copy of an initiative taken by his party. According to Sahasrabuddhe, the SP’s programme, held in Lucknow earlier this week, is copied from the conclaves organised by the BJP think-tank and training establishment — Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini — in Mumbai for years. He claimed the SP stole their event’s title and logo as well. “It’s Samajwadi Artificial Intelligence. It’s a title and concept chori of a high order,” alleged the former MP and Prabodhini vice-chairman.

Overhaul Soon?

BJP circles are abuzz with speculation about a partywide organisational overhaul following a marathon meeting of the party’s central election committee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening. Held at the party’s headquarters in the Capital, where candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry were given the final nod, the meeting, according to party insiders, also paved the way for BJP’s newly appointed national president Nitin Nabin’s team to be put in place over the coming days.

Common Goal

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday visited the Samajwadi Party (SP) office in Lucknow to meet party president Akhilesh Yadav. The meeting between the two leaders, who often meet in Parliament where the Budget Session is going on, has left leaders and workers of both the parties guessing about the agenda of their discussion. A leader aware of the meeting said there was no talk of any pre-poll alliance for 2027 Assembly elections in UP, but the two Opposition leaders discussed their common goal of removing the BJP from power in the state under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. Notably, the SP had supported the AAP in the Delhi Assembly elections last year.