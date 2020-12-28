Delhi Confidential: Covid Jibe

EVEN AS election season in Bengal hots up, with the TMC and BJP attacking each other, even political speeches it seems cannot escape Covid. Multiple jibes are being thrown against each other using Covid as an analogy. The latest was Abhishek Banerjee (above), who in a reference to Suvendu Adhikari leaving the party to join the BJP, said that the party had “identified and traced the Covid” virus within the party who were acting like “asymptomatic” carriers and sabotaging the party from within.

Relieved Parent

IT WAS a special weekend for Ayushman Bharat CEO Dr Indu Bhushan. His daughter Ambika Bhushan, who is a doctor in the US, received Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday. Ambika has been on Covid duty since the outbreak of the pandemic. Sharing the personal news, he said he felt “proud and relieved”. Bureaucrat-turned-economist Bhushan has two daughters, Devika and Ambika, who are both medical doctors and settled in the USA.

Setting Examples

SPEAKING ON sustainable development, including the need to incorporate sustainable living in our own lives, at the recent India International Science Festival, Union Minister for Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari gave his own example. He said he had equipped his home with a composting pit as well as a large kitchen garden. Now meals cooked for his family were cooked from vegetables from this kitchen garden – an accomplishment he relayed to actor Amitabh Bachchan. It appears Bachchan has followed the minister’s lead and now he too has a kitchen garden of his own.