Delhi Confidential: COVID-19 Effect

A worker sanitises the doors of Parliament House on Friday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) A worker sanitises the doors of Parliament House on Friday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Parliament may not have curtailed the Budget Session amid the coronavirus outbreak, but the Houses are not untouched by it. Several leaders have chosen self-quarantine. Also, both Houses will start late on Monday as many Parliamentarians, who visit their constituencies over the weekend, may not be able to reach Parliament on time for the morning session as restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 has disrupted flights across the country. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will forego the morning session on Monday and meet at 2 pm. But this concession is only for a day.

Taking No Chance

Following the appeals by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the churches in Delhi have decided to avoid large gatherings. With the Christians observing Lenten season ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday, it is a when time the faithful flock to the churches. However, Archbishop of Faridabad diocese Kuriackose Bharanikulangara issued a pastoral letter on Friday, announcing the closure of all churches for public worship till March 31. Instead, the priests will celebrate the Mass in the church daily and it will be live-streamed for people to watch online. But the archbishop asked the priests to be available on phone and email throughout the day.

The Performer

Kanika Kapoor, who has been confirmed as a COVID-19 case and is suspected to have infected hundreds of people, was one of the lead performers at a diaspora event for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in London in November 2015. Kapoor, popular for singing hit numbers like Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, was handpicked by the BJP’s overseas cell for the performances before the Prime Minister’s speech.

