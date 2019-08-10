Delhi confidential: Courtroom Rush

As two significant cases — the Ayodhya hearing and the matter relating to updating the NRC in Assam — unfold in Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s court, crowd management is proving to be a tall order for the registry. The open court, which is supposed to allow the public to witness its proceedings, is often overcrowded and difficult to manage. After the request for live telecast of the Ayodhya hearing was declined, it is learnt that the registry has been instructed to restrict the number of visitors’ passes. Apart from allowing only lawyers involved in the case into courtroom number 1, visitors’ passes are now given on first-come-first-served basis and every application has to be signed by an advocate-on-record in either of the cases. It is learnt that on most days, the registry runs out of visitors’ passes within an hour of opening the counter.

Communication Gap

Almost all state Congress presidents, several of the party MPs, and heads of AICC departments and cells were in Delhi on Friday to attend a meeting called by the high command on bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and scrapping its special status. The idea was to apprise them of the Congress’s stand and why it took that position —- going against what many in the party believe is the public mood. They were told to disseminate the party’s position to the public. Surprisingly, neither the communication department nor its spokespersons were called to the meeting. Many of the leaders were left wondering why.

Missing At Meeting

Of the five Congress chief ministers, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot and Puducherry’s V Narayanasamy attended a high-level Congress meeting convened to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir situation. The meeting was supposed to be attended by all state Congress presidents and chief ministers besides MPs and heads of the party’s departments and cells. With Amarinder Singh, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Bhagel skipping it, many wondered whether they would be there for Saturday’s expanded meeting of the CWC to pick Rahul Gandhi’s successor.