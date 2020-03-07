Delhi Confidential: Corridor speech

O’Brien has recorded a video of him speaking on the issue from a corridor in Parliament and uploaded it on YouTube, claiming that the government is not letting the House function. O’Brien has recorded a video of him speaking on the issue from a corridor in Parliament and uploaded it on YouTube, claiming that the government is not letting the House function.

The first week of Rajya Sabha after the recess was a washout as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the Delhi riots before any business could be taken up. With the discussion pushed to after Holi now, TMC leader Derek O’Brien came up with a novel way to make a speech on the subject. O’Brien has recorded a video of him speaking on the issue from a corridor in Parliament and uploaded it on YouTube, claiming that the government is not letting the House function. Tweeting the video, he wrote on Friday, “A FIRST! As the government keeps running away from a discussion on #DelhiGenocide and healing in the LS & RS, #Trinamool decided to make its speech from the corridors #InsideParliament”.

Houses on Alert

The coronavirus scare seems to have reached Parliament House too. This would impact the people who have got their passes for a visit to Parliament. A health advisory sent to every department in Parliament House has recommended that large gathering within the precincts of Parliament House Estate should be avoided. Sources in Lok Sabha secretariat said they cannot take a risk as ministers, including the Prime Minister, would be moving in the same corridors as the general public.

On The Cards

The Ministry of External Affairs is likely to get a new spokesperson soon. A 1999-batch IFS officer, Anurag Srivastava, who is currently India’s ambassador to Ethiopia, is likely to become the next spokesperson. He headed the political wing at the Indian High Commission in Colombo, has served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva, the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division, in the Official Spokesperson’s Office and as Director of the Finance Division in the MEA. Current spokesperson Raveesh Kumar is likely to move out to an embassy in Europe.

