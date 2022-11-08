Delhi Confidential: COP27 Prayer

As COP27 kicked off at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, who is leading the Indian delegation, met the team on Monday morning not only to check on India’s preparedness for the climate conference, but also to enquire about their comfort and health. The Indian team had left for Egypt last week, ahead of the minister, to participate in the pre-COP27 negotiations and set the ball rolling. Yadav then held a short prayer meeting amid chanting of “Om sah naav-vatu; sah nau bhunaktu”, which he had carefully picked for better teamwork.

Tough Task

In a telling example of how tough it is to effect even a small change in government style of working, the Railway Board is struggling to make its officials revise some details on its website. Under the Quality Council of India (QCI) initiative, what officials have to do is upload the revised information on the website. But that’s not happening despite repeated and stern reminders from senior officers. Now, a 10-day compliance deadline has been set for the senior officers to get the needful done. At stake is image before the QCI, they have been told.

Encroachments

Encroachments on national highways by eateries, vendors and other shops have become a matter of concern for the Centre. It recently raised the issue of encroachments on approach roads to some main bridges in Chhattisgarh. The Centre has red-flagged the issue with states citing the danger they pose to the commuters. Since the Centre is legally empowered to take actions, it has now asked its field units to be proactive and remove such impediments.