Delhi confidential: Striking Omissions

The Congress on Friday came out with its list of 30 star campaigners for West Bengal elections. The absence of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was striking. He was among the party’s star campaigners in Bengal in 2016. The other name which is missing as compared to 2016 is that of Raj Babbar. Both of them are part of the group of letter writers, who have come to be known as G 23.

Azad and some members of the group had recently ruffled the party with their comments. Among the new additions are Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress made light of the omissions, saying it was just the first list for the multi-phase polls. They also pointed out that there are elections in 4 states and different leaders will be deputed to different states.

The No.5 Connection

Addressing a gathering at the farewell organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association for Justice Indu Malhotra, Justice R F Nariman had an interesting take on his ‘connection’ with the number 5. The judge explained that he was the fifth direct appointee to the Supreme Court and was the fifth judge from the Parsi community. He added that the first case he argued as a lawyer was before a five-judge Constitution Bench and the case that day was listed as the fifth item.

Slow Appointments

Appointments to top positions across central universities under the Education Ministry remain slow. In fact, in two cases, the ministry has extended the term of the incumbent Vice-Chancellors till the appointment of their successors even though the respective university Acts do not permit it. The Education Ministry has extended the term of JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar and Sanjeev Sharma, V-C of Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari. Interestingly, the latter’s extension, it has now emerged, was done at the behest of the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, even though the higher education secretary Amit Khare was in favour of Sharma relinquishing the office and handing over charge as per the Central Universities Act 2009.