Delhi Confidential: Congress churn in Uttar Pradesh; Railways’ new push to connect with youth

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the Capital. Today: Leadership change whispers in the UP Congress, the Railways’ attempt to strike a youthful chord, and BJP leader Dinesh Sharma’s enduring tryst with Tuesdays as he prepares to take charge as Andaman and Nicobar’s new L-G.
There is a growing buzz in Lucknow and Delhi that Congress’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Rai could be replaced in the next couple of days. Sources in Delhi said the party high command is not happy with Rai, who has been having differences with the newly appointed AICC in-charge for UP, Rajendra Pal Gautam. Insiders say Rai could be replaced by MLA Aradhana Mishra Mona who is a senior Congress leader and party MP Pramod Tiwari's daughter.
Amid the government’s renewed focus on youth outreach, the Railways celebrated the completion of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor in Vadodara on Tuesday with a new look and feel, in tune with the taste of the younger audience. While the bookings for the event were done through an online platform, a grand entry was planned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi via a ramp amid rows of cheering crowds, upbeat music, moving visuals on LED screens and ambient lighting. The message was as much about the audience as the Railways. It was to show the young generation that the country’s infrastructure story can also have modern vibes, the organisers said.
Hoping to continue what he termed was his “auspicious connection” with the day, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma has chosen next Tuesday for his oath-taking ceremony as the new L-G of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. During a brief visit to the BJP headquarters in the Capital on Tuesday, the former Uttar Pradesh Dy CM said the “most auspicious events of his life”, whether as an academician or a politician, had happened on Tuesdays. He hoped to continue the tradition by stepping into his new role on the day. Sharma was appointed the UT's new L-G on Sunday.