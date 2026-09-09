Delhi Confidential: Congress churn in Uttar Pradesh; Railways’ new push to connect with youth

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Amid the government’s renewed focus on youth outreach, the Railways celebrated the completion of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor in Vadodara on Tuesday with a new look and feel, in tune with the taste of the younger audience. While the bookings for the event were done through an online platform, a grand entry was planned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi via a ramp amid rows of cheering crowds, upbeat music, moving visuals on LED screens and ambient lighting. The message was as much about the audience as the Railways. It was to show the young generation that the country’s infrastructure story can also have modern vibes, the organisers said.