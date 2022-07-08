Delhi Confidential: On The Offensive

THE CONGRESS appears to be in no mood to let the issue of some BJP leaders sharing a misleading video of Rahul Gandhi die down easily. The party’s leader on Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and several MPs have now written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flagging the issue and seeking action against MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Subrat Pathak and Bhola Singh. Accusing the BJP MPs of having shared the fake and distorted news on their social media accounts for the sole purpose of spreading misinformation, the Congress MPs urged the Speaker to refer the matter to the Committee on Ethics for urgent examination and action.

Symbolic Visit

HE MAY have decided to skip campaigning in West Bengal at the instance of the Trinamool Congress but Yashwant Sinha, the opposition’s candidate for the Presidential elections, will visit Jammu and Kashmir this week. Sinha will be in Ahmedabad on Friday and he is scheduled to travel to Srinagar from there. The visit to J&K is symbolic. The Union Territory has no MLAs or Rajya Sabha MPs now. Of the five Lok Sabha MPs, three are from the National Conference, which has supported Sinha’s candidature. From Srinagar, Sinha is planning to travel to Jaipur. Incidentally, Sinha may be in Maharashtra, where the political equations have changed after the rebellion in the Shiv Sena, on the last day of his campaigning on July 17.

Poll Calculations

THE OPPOSITION parties are set to meet on July 13 or 14 to decide on their nominee for the Vice-Presidential elections. However, the Trinamool Congress does not appear keen to take the lead this time. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh are said to be coordinating with other parties for convening the meeting. The Opposition suffered a setback after the BSP, Akali Dal and the JD(S) decided to support the NDA nominee in the Presidential polls. The JMM too would support Droupadi Murmu. But, opposition sources say, the AAP will support Sinha and an announcement will be made 2 or 3 days before the election day.