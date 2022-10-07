Delhi Confidential: The Chairmanship

ALTHOUGH THE Congress is unhappy with the government’s decision to take away the chairpersonship of the important Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs from it, the main opposition party has finally accepted to take the Commerce panel. The party has nominated Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Commerce. Singhvi was the Chairman of the Home Committee. The Congress has also been given the Chairpersonship of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertiliser but the party is yet to decide on its nominee. The party has nominated its MPs Digvijaya Singh and Pradeep Bhattacharya as members on the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

Earning Goodwill

THE BJP is upbeat over the “huge success” of Home Minister Amit Shah’s public rally at Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla on Wednesday. Party leaders pointed out that Shah is the first Union Minister visiting Baramulla in 35 years. Shah, according to them, earned some goodwill after he obliged the family of Mudasir Sheikh, the SPO who lost his life while fighting terrorists in May, to visit the place where he was buried in Uri. While it was planned earlier that Shah would meet his family at the venue of a public function in Uri, Sheikh’s sister requested the minister if he could pay tribute to her brother by visiting his graveyard. While some officials got upset with her request, as their house was 1,200 feet up on the mountains, Shah decided to go there and pay tributes to the slain policeman, BJP leaders said.

Updating Content

THE RAILWAY Ministry has realised that a lot of information on its website is outdated and perhaps not relevant anymore. It has figured that every day 13 lakh visitors come to its website and the number is counting. And the existing system is such that each unit keeps updating information concerning it, in piecemeal. So the powers that be have now decided that the website needs to get itself in order. Instructions have gone out to all concerned to monitor the content of the website regularly and weed out all obsolete material. Nodal officers are appointed in the ministry for each vertical to keep an eye on this. They are to send monthly reports of compliance.