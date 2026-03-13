Delhi Confidential: Out of House, Out of Mind

Congress MP Hibi Eden and seven other INDIA bloc MPs, who have been suspended for the entire Budget Session for “unruly behaviour”, have been protesting outside Parliament for the past several days. On Wednesday, Eden got a chance to convey his frustration to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Kochi to inaugurate the golden jubilee celebrations of All Kerala Dheevara Sabha, an organisation of Dheevara community, a fishing caste group. Seeing Eden at the event, the PM asked why he was not in the Capital to attend the Parliament session. Eden, who travelled to Kerala for a day to take part in the function, said: “You have suspended me, Sir… wapas liya nahi (haven’t taken me back).”

Speaker among ‘Chaudharys’

SPEAKER Om Birla, while calling out names of ministers for tabling papers, called Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal as “Arjun Ram Chaudhary”. Looking at a stunned Meghwal, who was to lay the business papers in place of his colleague Tokhan Sahu, Birla realised his mistake. “Sorry… Chaudharyon ke beech mein rehte hain na (I stay among Chaudharys),” the Speaker said, triggering a wave of laughter in the House.

Dent in ties?

A MINOR car mishap became the talking point among Congress MPs in Parliament on Thursday as senior Congress leader K C Venugopal’s four-wheeler brushed former Union minister Anand Sharma’s parked car on the premises. Sharma, who was sitting in the car, escaped unhurt. Though Venugopal was not present in his vehicle at the time of the incident, Congress leaders were heard joking about how the car mishap involving the two leaders, who are not very fond of each other, may dent their relations further.