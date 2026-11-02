Delhi Confidential: Congress MP hosts post-rally dinner for Bihar workers; BJP’s Swadesh Singh pens book on Statue of Unity

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CONGRESS RAJYA Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh’s bungalow in Delhi became the destination for most of his party workers and leaders from Bihar, who attended Sunday’s rally at Ramlila Maidan. After the rally, the workers and leaders rushed to the bungalow at 11, Talkatora, where Singh, who is a member of the Upper House from Bihar, had made elaborate dinner arrangements. He had arranged a caterer to serve vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals for the tired workers. Several workers spent the night at the MP’s bungalow before heading to Bihar on Monday.