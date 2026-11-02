Delhi Confidential: Congress MP hosts post-rally dinner for Bihar workers; BJP’s Swadesh Singh pens book on Statue of Unity

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh hosts dinner and lodging for Bihar party workers after the Ramlila Maidan rally, while BJP national secretary Swadesh Singh authors a book tracing the story of the Statue of Unity.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 2, 2026 08:58 AM IST
akhilesh prasad singhAkhilesh Prasad Singh. (Photo: Facebook@Akhilesh Prasad Singh)
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Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh hosting tired party workers at his Delhi residence to BJP leader Swadesh Singh chronicling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Kevadia in a new book.

  1. 01

    State Connect

    CONGRESS RAJYA Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh’s bungalow in Delhi became the destination for most of his party workers and leaders from Bihar, who attended Sunday’s rally at Ramlila Maidan. After the rally, the workers and leaders rushed to the bungalow at 11, Talkatora, where Singh, who is a member of the Upper House from Bihar, had made elaborate dinner arrangements. He had arranged a caterer to serve vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals for the tired workers. Several workers spent the night at the MP’s bungalow before heading to Bihar on Monday.

  2. 02

    The ‘Centrepiece’

    SWADESH SINGH, BJP national secretary, has penned a book, ‘The Statue of Unity, the World’s Tallest Statue’, which he says is the “centrepiece of an extraordinary story of unity, vision and transformation”. The book traces the journey from “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s historic role in unifying India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming Kevadia into Ekta Nagar, India’s first tourism district — a destination where tourism, infrastructure, employment and ecological consciousness converge”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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