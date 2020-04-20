Delhi confidential: Congress keenly following MP Cabinet expansion amid clamour for posts

Race For Berths

With Shivraj Singh Chouhan planning to induct new ministers in his one-man cabinet anytime now, the race for a cabinet berth has begun among leaders in the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit. Though Chouhan initially got a green flag from the leadership for a small induction for crucial ministries, the information has created such a clamour that party leaders are wondering whether he can keep it small. Firstly, it has emerged that he has to accommodate Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists in the first set of inductions itself even if they are no longer MLAs after their resignation from Assembly. Secondly, a section of MLAs from Baghelkhand region are planning to raise a banner of revolt if Chouhan does not accommodate them and leans in favour of his loyalists. Congress is learnt to be keenly watching the jostle. Chouhan may have to make the induction list longer to avoid another crisis even as he struggles to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Quarantine

The National Health Authority office in Connaught Place has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak and the entire staff is in home quarantine after a member of the staff tested positive. The person came to the office till April 9 so the office will stay shut till April 23.

A Step Ahead

As the Union government encourages universities to move classes online, one central university seems to have gone a step further. The Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari, Bihar, is conducting mid-semester exam on WhatsApp. The university has been sharing question papers with students on WhatsApp and asked the examinees to sign every sheet of their answer scripts and send back a PDF file on WhatsApp.

