Delhi Confidential: Common Thread

During Parliament sessions, they stand out for their blazing oratory against the ruling dispensation. On Friday, it came to light that due to their apparent similar looks, people often confuse their identities. “Even we fail to understand why people find it so confusing,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh shared on Twitter, tagging RJD MP Manoj Jha. Singh said SP MP Jaya Bachchan calls him Manoj, who in turn gets called as Sanjay by her. Deep friendship should be such that people fail to distinguish between them, Singh added, responding to a social media post.

Word Play

A SUPREME Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Friday told a lawyer who had filed a PIL over the Ukraine situation that it had come to their notice that he keeps filing such petitions and that many of them were dismissed earlier with cost. Reading out from his petition, the CJI said, “It is unfortunate that he has not even corrected the SLP Paperbook.” He also pointed out that in the prayer portion of the plea, the lawyer says issue direction to the Centre to take immediate diplomatic steps for the “escalation of the stranded….”. Pausing, the CJI wondered whether “escalation” was the appropriate term. Justice Hima Kohli said, “It’s the wrong word”. Putting up a brave face, the lawyer said, “Escalation word I used from escalator which means a moving ladder. So it means to lift them up from that country.” Attorney General K K Venugopal then intervened to say, “Actually evacuation.”

Women Power

FOLLOWING THE accolades that their women bikers received during the recent Republic Day parade, the BSF is sending 36 of its women bikers on an over 5,000-km-long tour across the country. The 20-day tour beginning on March 8, International Women’s Day, will kickstart from Delhi to eventually reach Chennai via Rajasthan, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kanyakumari. BSF DG Pankaj Singh on Friday said the idea behind the tour was to inspire women across the country to achieve greater heights. He also said that the women were offered a team of men to accompany them, but they refused.