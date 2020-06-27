Delhi confidential: Common thread

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi

As part of its social media campaign ‘speak up for our jawans’, the Congress Friday released a video of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too put out a video clip of his on social media. Both the videos had the same background, which included a bust of Indira Gandhi. Veteran leaders recognised that the videos were shot at 10, Janpath. Coincidentally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too mentioned her grandmother Indira Gandhi in her video while attacking the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of threatening her through various departments for speaking the truth.

Target Close

Despite the pandemic, BJP cadres are close to accomplishing their target of reaching out to people at their houses. On Friday, BJP president J P Nadda took a meeting of office-bearers to review the progress of the outreach programme announced on the first anniversary of Narendra Modi government’s return to power. The leaders assessed that cadre in Maharashtra, one of the worst Covid-19-affected states, have done very well. According to the report of the state unit, they reached out to 80 lakh houses. UP also did well, sources said. When the programme is wound up next week, the party would have achieved the target of connecting with 10 crore households, the meeting assessed.

Reform Time

Indian Railways’ top brass wants the current time—when a fraction of the usual number of trains is operational—to be used for long-pending reforms. One of them is to check the misuse of free travel passes issued to its employees. A process has now started wherein all requests for such passes would have to be made online on software developed for the purpose.

